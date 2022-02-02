American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after acquiring an additional 813,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 431,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after buying an additional 314,853 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMCI opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.