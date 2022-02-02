American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 129,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

