America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Shares of CRMT stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 76,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,625. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $88.93 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.22. The company has a market capitalization of $628.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

