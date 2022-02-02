AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Update

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 119,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

