AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,651 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $137.69.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

