Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 121.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 42,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

