Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 1,228.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,824 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBUY. City Holding Co. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $141.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15.

