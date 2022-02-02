AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 75.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,636 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 219.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,035 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.17. 3,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,635. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

