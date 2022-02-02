Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.58 ($0.03). Approximately 9,675,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,041,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £22.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.67.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

