Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. 57,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after buying an additional 35,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,963.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

