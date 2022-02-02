Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $325.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.03. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of -153.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

