Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.61. Continental Resources reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 856.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

