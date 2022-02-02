Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

DEA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $83,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

