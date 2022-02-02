Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $394.23 Million

Equities analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce sales of $394.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.06 million and the lowest is $385.40 million. ICF International posted sales of $434.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, raised their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ICFI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. 1,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,457. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.00.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ICF International by 97,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

