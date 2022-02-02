Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $896.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

