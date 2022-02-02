Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.13 Million

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $85.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $45.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $257.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $257.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $363.50 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $365.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ACMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

