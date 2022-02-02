Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Announce $2.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

AMN opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

