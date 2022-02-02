Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 24,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

