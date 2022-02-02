Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce sales of $176.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.20 million and the highest is $179.57 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $714.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $769.72 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $801.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 883,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 467,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 446,457 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

