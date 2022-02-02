Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 19,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 185,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

