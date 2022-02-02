Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. Koppers reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

KOP stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $657.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Koppers by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after buying an additional 185,065 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.