Analysts Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.22). Veracyte also posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 823,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,519. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

