Analysts Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.31 Million

Brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to report $281.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.60 million and the lowest is $272.01 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UP shares. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,058,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,498,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,298. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

