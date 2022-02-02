Analysts Issue Forecasts for Otis Worldwide Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.