Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $308.43 for the year.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,752.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,823.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,812.95. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,906.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

