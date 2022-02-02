Analysts Offer Predictions for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.