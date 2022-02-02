Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $137.44

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.06. 257,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28, a PEG ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.