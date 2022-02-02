Analysts Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) PT at $20.60

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research firms have commented on BRDG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $21.74 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

