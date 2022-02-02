Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target at $51.43

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $32.15 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

