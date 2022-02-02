Analysts Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $13.66

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,151,000 after buying an additional 273,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after buying an additional 897,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,682,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,653. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

