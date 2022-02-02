Analysts Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) PT at $30.00

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.20 on Friday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a PE ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
