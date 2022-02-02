Analysts Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) PT at $30.00

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.20 on Friday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a PE ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.