Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) PT at $12.13

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 192,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,934,044. NU has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,979,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $11,331,000.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

