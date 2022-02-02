Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Price Target at $3,486.33

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,486.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WZZAF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5,450.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of WZZAF stock remained flat at $$55.53 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

