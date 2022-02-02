Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alamos Gold (AGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI):

1/19/2022 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

1/19/2022 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00.

1/18/2022 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/18/2022 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

1/10/2022 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

1/7/2022 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

1/4/2022 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

12/30/2021 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

12/29/2021 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

12/6/2021 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

AGI opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -114.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $102,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $115,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 47.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

