Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. 54,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,749. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $103,199,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

