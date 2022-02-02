Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

ANDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stephens raised Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Andersons stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. Andersons has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $40.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,087 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Andersons by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

