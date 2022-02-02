Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in January

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.0 days.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $42.18.

ANDHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

