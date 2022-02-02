AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Update

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,800 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 525,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. AO World has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Get AO World alerts:

AOWDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.