AON (AON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON stock opened at $276.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.25. AON has a twelve month low of $204.26 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Get AON alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.