Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.22. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.53.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

