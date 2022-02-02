Apollo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $40.16 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $40.16 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00191135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00400181 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00070707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

