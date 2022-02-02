Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 7.6%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.03 and last traded at $54.61. Approximately 11,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 643,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,773 and have sold 12,120 shares valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,327,000 after buying an additional 72,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 75.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

