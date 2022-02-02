Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

