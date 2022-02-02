AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of AptarGroup worth $107,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in AptarGroup by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

