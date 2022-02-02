Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s current price.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $394.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 253,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

