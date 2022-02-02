ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,245. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ArcBest by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.