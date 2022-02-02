Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.76

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.76 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 2887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 107,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

