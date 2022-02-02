Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 10th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the ninth straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results gained from solid demand, improved productivity and product innovations. Robust crushing margins, persistent growth in the Nutrition segment, as well as contributions from its recent buyouts, have been growth drivers. Management remains optimistic about 2022 performance. It is on track to expand its portfolio of sustainable higher-margin solutions. However, dismal margins and rising SG&A costs are deterrents. Higher input costs and elevated compensation-related expenses are likely to hurt results.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $75.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

