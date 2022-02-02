Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce $711.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.40 million. Ares Management posted sales of $406.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,768,527. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.