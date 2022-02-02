Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Up 33.8% in January

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 956,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.
In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,787 shares of company stock worth $18,768,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $90.08.
Ares Management Company Profile
Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.
